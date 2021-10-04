President Joe Biden has granted partial approval of Gov. Chris Sununu’s request for a major disaster declaration for storms that hit the Monadnock Region starting July 29.
In a Sept. 20 letter to Biden, Sununu asked for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program for Cheshire and Sullivan counties, and a statewide designation of eligibility for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding. The storms, which moved across southwestern New Hampshire from July 29 to Aug. 2, resulted in more than $3 million of damages in Cheshire and Sullivan counties that were verified by FEMA, but the total cost is expected to be “significantly” higher, Sununu wrote.
In a news release Monday afternoon, Sununu said Biden had approved a disaster declaration for the July 29 and 30 storms, but not for the storms on Aug. 1 and 2. The latter were primarily responsible for damages affecting the N.H. Department of Transportation and the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, including to state roads, culverts and bridges, according to the release.
The N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to appeal the president's decision on the early-August storms, the release says.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides supplemental financial support to states, municipalities and certain nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis, with the federal share typically being no less than 75 percent, according to Vanessa Palange, spokeswoman for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Once the division has an idea of what the total funds to be given from the Public Assistance Program are, an additional 15 percent of that sum will go to the state for hazard-mitigation projects, Fallon Reed, chief of the division’s Preparedness, Mitigation and Recovery Section, previously told The Sentinel.
Last Thursday, Sununu's office announced that Biden had approved a disaster declaration for an earlier July storm, which will allow eligible communities in Cheshire County to apply for funds from the Public Assistance Program, as well as eligible towns statewide to apply for funds from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The state will contact communities to set up briefings for the storms that started July 17 and July 29, according to the release.