Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed Dan Feltes in New Hampshire's gubernatorial race, the Feltes campaign has announced.
As previously reported, former President Barack Obama announced his own endorsement of Feltes earlier.
"Dan Feltes has been a champion of working people his entire career," Biden said in a prepared statement. "Having grown up in a working-class household himself, the values his parents instilled in him motivated him to become a legal aid lawyer and fight for people being left behind — a fight he has continued since joining the New Hampshire State Senate."
In particular, the former vice president noted Feltes' work on health-care access, prescription drug costs and the environment.
"As Governor, he will lead New Hampshire through its COVID-19 recovery and fight to protect the interests of hard-working Granite Staters by making health care more affordable, raising the minimum wage, and strengthening public education," Biden continued. "That is why I am excited to endorse him for Governor."
Feltes, D-Concord, the N.H. Senate majority leader, is challenging incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican. Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian, is also on the Nov. 3 ballot.