Federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday evening. The declaration is associated with the first of two significant rainstorms in July.
In a Sept. 10 letter to Biden, Gov. Chris Sununu requested aid from FEMA's Public Assistance program for Cheshire County as well as a statewide designation for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance. With this presidential approval, funds from both programs are available on a cost-sharing basis, according to the FEMA news release.
Sununu issued his request in response to damages caused by a slow-moving storm that hit the Monadnock Region July 17-19. Over the course of three days, the rain washed out roads, inundated rivers and lakes and flooded basements.
FEMA's Public Assistance Program provides supplemental financial assistance to states, municipalities and certain private nonprofits impacted by disaster. The federal funds typically cover no less than 75 percent of costs for emergency and permanent repairs in the wake of such an event, according to Vanessa Palange, a spokeswoman for the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
In his letter, Sununu said that while the total verified damages across the state came to $2,294,535, the actual cost of repairs is likely to be "significantly" higher.
According to Thursday's news release, more funding may become available.
"Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments," the release says.
Last week, Sununu issued a second request for a disaster declaration for the storm that swept through Southwestern New Hampshire at the end of July, but the president has yet to approve it. The request is for Public Assistance funds for Cheshire and Sullivan Counties as well as a statewide designation for hazard mitigation measures.