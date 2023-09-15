Parts of Holbrook Avenue in Swanzey were damaged during flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Cheshire and four other N.H. counties.
President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire, making federal funding available to the state and eligible local governments following flood damage brought on by heavy rains in July.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement in a news release this morning.
The federal funding, also available to certain nonprofit organizations, will be disbursed on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in flooding from July 9-17 in Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos and Sullivan counties.
More than 10 inches of rain fell on already saturated ground in many parts of the state during that period, triggering flash floods, the National Weather Service reported.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu asked Biden to declare the storm event a major disaster on Aug. 31.
In the letter, Sununu outlined damage totals for several impacted communities across the state, including in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties. Acworth saw $1,988,549 in a joint preliminary damage assessment (PDA) conducted by the state, though the letter notes the town estimates about $20 million in damages as of late August, exceeding Acworth’s road maintenance budget by more than 400 percent.
The state’s joint PDA for Alstead reported just over $209,000 in damages; in Swanzey damages totaled about $725,000 and Winchester damages were about $344,000. Antrim in Hillsborough County neared $304,000 in damages in the state’s preliminary report.
