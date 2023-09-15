Flooding

Parts of Holbrook Avenue in Swanzey were damaged during flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Cheshire and four other N.H. counties.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire, making federal funding available to the state and eligible local governments following flood damage brought on by heavy rains in July.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.






