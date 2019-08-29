Former vice president Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are the latest Democratic presidential candidates to announce they plan to open field offices in Keene.
Biden's campaign told The Sentinel Thursday it plans to hold a grand opening on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at 41 Winchester St., Unit 2, across from the Keene State College campus, with Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates hosting proceedings.
This comes on the heels of Biden's rally last weekend at Keene State College and one-on-one interview for The Sentinel's politics podcast, Pod Free or Die.
Biden also made national headlines after the Keene State rally for saying, "What's not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?" when asked how he was enjoying Keene by a WKBK reporter.
Klobuchar's campaign said it plans on opening a Keene office by Sept. 1, but had no further information about a location or grand opening event.
The Klobuchar campaign also plans on opening field offices in Portsmouth, Lebanon and Nashua.
Biden and Klobuchar join Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris as 2020 candidates with field offices in Keene.