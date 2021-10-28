Hillside Village Keene, the Wyman Road retirement community dealing with a cash crunch due to low enrollment, is set to be sold in the coming months. The question now is to whom.
Unless anyone else makes an offer for the 222-unit “lifecare” community before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline, the nonprofit Prospect-Woodward Home — which opened the facility two years ago — will transfer it to Covenant Living Community & Services in Skokie, Ill.
The two organizations announced that agreement in August as part of Hillside Village’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. Covenant Living, a faith-based organization that operates 18 senior-living facilities around the country, would pay $33 million in the deal, court filings show.
Under its terms, any other bidders must offer at least $34 million for Hillside Village. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Hampshire would then conduct an auction among the various bidders next month, according to court filings.
Tom Brod, a financial adviser to Hillside Village, declined Wednesday to say whether any other organizations have made offers for the retirement community.
Hillside Village offers a full continuum of health care for its residents, from rehabilitative services to 24-hour nursing care, and employs nearly 150 people. Citing financial trouble due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, officials said earlier this year that the organization would likely file for Chapter 11, which allows it to restructure bond obligations with court approval instead of permission from its bondholders.
Brod — whose company, OnePoint Partners, has concluded that Hillside Village needs a cash infusion to remain viable — said in August that the deal with Covenant Living was “very good news.” That organization has agreed to honor all residents’ contracts and employees’ compensation, he said at the time.
“They’re intending on maintaining the quality if not even making it better,” he said.
A ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church dating to 1886, Covenant Living serves 5,500 residents at retirement communities in nine states, according to a news release announcing its Hillside Village deal. Those include facilities in California, Florida and Illinois, as well as one in Cromwell, Conn.
“We are excited about the potential of acquiring Hillside Village Keene as Covenant Living and Hillside Village Keene leadership have similar values and a mission of serving older adults,” Covenant Living President and CEO Terri Cunliffe said in the news release. “Covenant Living is committed to providing its residents with an environment that promotes active and engaging lifestyles.”
A federal bankruptcy judge is scheduled to endorse Hillside Village’s sale — to Covenant Living or a higher bidder — Nov. 8.
The deal would then need approval from the N.H. Insurance Department and the state’s Charitable Trusts Unit, according to Brod. There is currently no timeline for that process, he said Wednesday.
“We won’t have a closing until we have regulatory approval,” he said.