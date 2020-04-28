The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a U.S. Census scam that seeks to take advantage of the confusion surrounding government stimulus payments.
The goal of the scam is to gain access to personal information, which scammers then use to steal identities, according to a news release from the bureau.
The scam involves receiving an unsolicited message via text, email or social media messenger. The message states that in order to qualify for a stimulus payment, the person first needs to complete the 2020 U.S. Census. This is not how the payments nor the U.S. Census works, the release says.
Some versions of the message include a link to a website “for more information.” Clicking on the link downloads malware onto computers or phones. The malware gives scammers access to usernames, passwords and other personal information stored on their devices.
In other versions of the scam, the link connects to a website that looks like it was created by the U.S. Census Bureau — but it’s fake. The website asks for personal information such as Social Security and bank account numbers. The U.S. Census Bureau doesn’t ask for this information, the BBB says.
The Census Bureau only sends emails if someone has already signed up for them and won’t ask for personal information to be sent in an email, according to the news release. In addition, the Census Bureau doesn’t contact people on behalf of political parties.
The Better Business Bureau recommends avoiding this scam and others by visiting only official websites for information. In the case of the U.S. government, its websites always end in “.gov.” The official Census website is 2020census.gov, and information about economic stimulus payments can be found at irs.gov/coronavirus.