Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will return to Keene State College next week for a rally ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic Party's convention.
The former Texas congressman will speak Friday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room of the Young Student Center.
O'Rourke drew a large crowd to the lobby of the Student Center the last time he visited the college in February, marking his first visit to the Granite State as an officially declared candidate.
The party convention is Saturday in Manchester.