Beto O'Rourke

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks at Keene State College in March.

 Zachary P. Stephens

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will return to Keene State College next week for a rally ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic Party's convention. 

The former Texas congressman will speak Friday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room of the Young Student Center. 

O'Rourke drew a large crowd to the lobby of the Student Center the last time he visited the college in February, marking his first visit to the Granite State as an officially declared candidate. 

The party convention is Saturday in Manchester.

Jake Lahut can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or jlahut@keenesentinel.com. You can follow him on Twitter @JakeLahut.