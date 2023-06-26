In January 2021, an image took the Internet by storm: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, bundled up in a coat and wearing a pair of large mittens.
As the viral moment quickly circulated via social media, largely in the form of memes where computer-savvy minds took it upon themselves to photoshop the legislator from Vermont in various humorous scenarios, it wasn’t long before the likes of NBC News, The Guardian and National Public Radio were attempting to track down the maker of the iconic mittens.
Jen Ellis, who used to live in Keene, suddenly found herself at the center of a cultural moment.
“Twenty-two thousand people emailed me looking for mittens, and my email stopped working properly,” said Ellis in an interview Sunday. “It was extremely overwhelming, and people found me right away.”
Ellis chronicals her journey in a memoir released on May 2, titled “Bernie’s Mitten Maker,” which charts the way crafting and creativity helped her recover from traumatic life experiences, including child abuse, a miscarriage and coming out. Now she’s promoting the book through signings, talks and book club Q&As for those who have already read it.
“I started writing because I was having trouble sleeping,” she said about the period directly following the inauguration. “Before I knew it, I had lots of chapters of what looked like a book.”
Keene roots
Ellis, who resides in Essex Junction, Vt., has many roots in Keene. She attended Wheelock Elementary School for kindergarten and 1st grade and ended up moving away in 1985. Her mother and father, Nancy Lord and Henry Ellis, also used to live in Keene.
She says she visits the area frequently and has a book talk planned at the Toadstool Bookshop on Oct. 27. However, she encourages readers to contact her if they want to speak with her about it.
“If folks want to have a bigger conversation about some of the heavier themes in the book, I’m available to do that,” she said. “And if folks who’ve read the book want to have a conversation where they ask questions that, you know, you wouldn’t ask at a book talk … that’s what I’m going to do at Toadstool.”
Ellis never anticipated the fame that came from her mittens. She sent them to Sanders after he lost the 2016 Democratic nomination, expecting him to retire. “I was like, you know, he has always been a person who has stood up for the rights of all people, particularly the queer community,” she said. “I asked his daughter-in-law if I could send a pair of mittens through her … and then I kind of forgot about it.”
In 2020, a video of Sanders wearing the mittens caused them to go slightly viral in New England, Ellis said, and she identified herself as the maker. And then, a year later, the memes were born.
“People on the Internet, I think, were hungry for something funny and lighthearted,” she said. “Our nation’s Capitol had just been attacked by an angry mob … and we were bitterly divided, and the memes were something we could all agree was funny.”
Internet attention
Ellis said she was not prepared for the instant fame. She taught second grade for 17 years, during which the meme appeared, and people called her, sent emails, showed up at her classroom and house and even contacted her mother.
“I felt like I was being hunted,” she said. “It was so, so scary because I was just living my normal life.” She used the writing to handle the mental toll and redirected some of the attention to helping charitable organizations, especially Outright Vermont, a queer youth organization.
The organization included some mittens in an auction, which ended up raising $54,000. That money helped fund a second week of the organization’s summer camp.
“It was so powerful because queer youth were especially hurt by the pandemic,” Ellis said. “Many of them were alienated from their school communities and from their queer communities, so to have a second week for this summer camp meant that Outright [Vermont] could serve twice as many kids.”
She then partnered with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company, which continues to make the mittens and donates a portion of proceeds to Outright Vermont. These days, she doesn’t make many mittens and instead focuses on promoting the memoir and writing another book.
“It’s sort of like setting free a wild animal,” she says about the memoir. “Even if it’s a wild animal of your own design, a wild thing is a wild thing that you can’t control.”
