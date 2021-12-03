NASHUA — When the “new guy in town,” described in news reports as “a prominent New Hampshire Young Republican” still a year shy of his 30th birthday, fell short in his first run in the race for an Executive Council seat back in 1964, then met the same fate three years later in a bid to join the Nashua Board of Education, those who were just getting to know Bernard A. Streeter Jr. also knew he didn’t really lose those two races — he was simply warming up in the political bullpen.
Indeed, Streeter, who died early Thanksgiving morning at the Community Hospice House after a lengthy, and valiant, battle with cancer, would soon launch a multi-decade streak of victories at both the local and state polls that would make Bernie Streeter a household name throughout the Granite State.
Streeter, who championed the creation of the two-year community college system during his first term on the council, leading to the renaming of Nashua Community College’s original campus building “Bernie Streeter Hall” in 2018, was 86.
He passed surrounded by family members and close friends several days after entering hospice.
A public celebration of life will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Nashua Community College, 505 Amherst St.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, at Gate City Church, 43 Main St., followed by a social gathering at Martha’s Exchange.
Streeter is survived by his second wife, Sally; his three children, Shannon Streeter O’Neill, Christopher B. Streeter and Stephanie Streeter-Peters; five stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Streeter was predeceased by his first wife, Janice B. (Jan) Streeter, who passed in December 2007 at age 72.
A former state representative and Nashua businesswoman who owned the downtown shop “Cookies By Design” for a number of years, Jan Streeter was also an avid supporter and benefactor of the former Arts and Science Center, and the local arts community in general, prompting officials to rename the performing arts theater on Court Street the Jan B. Streeter Theater.
Many people who knew Bernie Streeter professionally, politically or socially cited his vast, and deep, connections as a key to his ability “to get things done,” but at least as many were also quick to credit his “people-person” nature.
“Bernie was one of those people who was always very kind … he was a great family man, always talking about his family,” Kim Shottes, the executive director of The PLUS Company of Nashua, said.
Streeter had been on the agency’s board of directors for about five years when Shottes became its executive director 25 years ago.
At the time, the PLUS Company was hosting a small annual fundraiser each St. Patrick’s Day in an effort to supplement its tight budget.
Created by Streeter and his fellow board member, the late Michael Monks, the modest fundraiser was destined to grow into what today is known as the Wild Irish Breakfast, an early-morning “roast” in which politicians and other guests called “Irish Wits” exchange light-hearted jabs and spin Irish-themed limericks and tales and slip in the occasional off-color joke, often at another guest’s expense.
Streeter’s involvement in the event paved the way for its success, Shottes said.
“Over the years Bernie raised millions of dollars through the Wild Irish Breakfast for the PLUS Company,” she said, adding that the agency “became well-known because of the breakfast. We owe a lot of that to Bernie.”
Streeter was one who appreciated a clever joke at his expense as much as he delighted in scoring a direct hit on an unsuspecting target, Shottes said.
“He took quite a few jabs over the years, but he was so good about it,” she said. “That’s who he was. He was genuine … he really cared about the PLUS Company and the people we serve.”
Former District 5 Executive Councilor Deb Pignatelli, a Nashua resident whose five terms on the council were sandwiched around those of current District 5 councilor Republican David Wheeler, served after Streeter left the council in 2000 when he was elected Nashua mayor.
“Bernie was the type of politician who would work with anyone to advance something he cared about,” Pignatelli said, referring to Streeter’s ability and willingness to reach across the aisle to get legislation or a political initiative passed.
Pignatelli, a Democrat, recalled Streeter, a Republican, endorsing her in her bid several years ago for a state Senate seat.
Noting that both Streeter and his late wife, Jan, “served our city and state well … both believed in public service,” Pignatelli also recalled gifting him a small figurine of an elephant to add to his vast collection of “big elephants, small elephants, all kinds of elephants” for which he was known.
A Keene native, Streeter graduated from Keene High School then enrolled at Boston University, where he earned a degree in public relations and journalism. He also served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Shortly after marrying, Bernie and Jan Streeter moved to Nashua, initially living on Appleside Drive before moving into their lifelong Indiana Drive home.
He soon took his first steps into what would become nearly six decades of political, civic and community service, joining the Nashua Jaycees and promptly being elected president, heading up the New Hampshire chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and ascending to leadership posts in the Greater Nashua Young Republicans Club.
He balanced those, and other similar endeavors, with his day job in the public relations field, which included a stint as public relations director of Colby Sawyer College starting the year after he graduated Boston University.
The position Streeter held the longest was vice president of public relations with the Saints Memorial Health System Foundation in Lowell, Mass., from 1968 through 1994.
He moved on to become vice president of Public Affairs & Institutional Development at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for seven years, departing in 2000 when he began his first of two four-year terms as Nashua mayor.
Elenore “Casey” Crane, a former state representative from Nashua and Lowell-based radio talk-show host who knew Streeter from his years at Saints Memorial Health, said she got involved in Streeter’s mayoral campaign while working in public relations at Nashua Community College.
After he was elected, she said the two created the Mayor’s Essay Contest, a history-themed project for Nashua’s 5th-graders who were tasked with writing an essay about their favorite president.
“If it could be done, Bernie would get it done,” Crane said, referring generally to Streeter’s ability to reach out to his vast network of associates and acquaintances.
Crane said she’ll always remember Streeter for stepping in to help her move up her wedding day so her father could attend.
“My dad was very ill, and we decided we wanted to get married before his next chemo treatment,” Crane said. “Bernie called the minister at his church, and he and the minister married us just three weeks later,” she said, adding that Streeter also “helped me clear the way with the fire safety people for the candles I wanted” at the wedding.
In 2001, about a year after Streeter completed his 15th and final term as District 5 Executive Councilor, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Smith, R-N.H., took to the Senate floor to read a tribute to Streeter into the Congressional record.
It focused in part on Streeter’s dedication to transportation issues as they pertained to his District 5 constituency.
“Over the years Bernie Streeter has worked effectively with seven governors and 20 executive councilors … he worked selflessly on state transportation issues (as chairman of) the Governor’s Commission on Highways and was one of the principal architects of the state’s ten year highway plan,” Smith said.