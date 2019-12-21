Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Keene on Sunday night, hosting a “Holiday Dinner with Bernie” at Stonewall Farm, his campaign announced.
Sanders, I-Vt., and campaign co-chairman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., will both attend the event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the farm, 242 Chesterfield Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Sanders’ campaign says the event is open to the public, but is on a first come, first served basis, and parking is limited. People are encouraged to RSVP at https://events.berniesanders.com/event/176813/