On Sunday morning, ahead of a flight to Iowa, a subdued Bernie Sanders took his time explaining his policies and what he could do from the White House under a range of ideal to suboptimal circumstances.
The independent U.S. senator from Vermont sat with The Sentinel’s editorial board for about an hour, addressing topics from income inequality and the national debt to climate change and Congressional strategy.
Sanders only raised his voice to make a point on a few occasions, and his signature wide-reaching hand gestures from the campaign trail were more contained.
Ever since his political career was launched by a 10-vote victory over the five-term Democratic mayor of Burlington, Sanders has called for a “political revolution” to take on the influence of big corporations, reduce income inequality and guarantee health care as a right for all American citizens.
In 2016, Sanders won the New Hampshire primary by the largest margin of any candidate in either major party, by more than 22 percentage points over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Sunday, Sanders took the time to explain why he is the best equipped to win the party’s nomination and take on President Donald Trump in 2020.
“We’ve gotta change the culture, I think, in this country,” Sanders said when talking about a shortage of doctors and mental health providers in rural America. “And that culture is one of greed.
“We need — the revolution in health care is the simple revolution,” Sanders continued. “The simple moral concept is health care is a human right; we guarantee it to all people. But once we do that — we do that tomorrow — it’s not gonna solve all the problems.”
The overarching principle Sanders returned to throughout the interview is one of universality. Each of his policy proposals and beliefs, he said, are interconnected and dependent upon each other.
On health care, for example, Sanders noted how his plan to cancel student loan debt and make public colleges tuition free would get more doctors into the field to address the shortage in services.
To pay for it without overburdening the middle class, the United States would need to implement a wealth tax and raise corporate tax rates.
To administer and enforce the wealth tax, the roughly 70,000 Americans with a net worth of over $32 million would need to have their assets combed over by the Internal Revenue Service to make sure they pay 1 percent on each dollar of assets over that amount — a $5,000 end-of-year check for a couple worth $32.5 million, for example.
That tax would, he says, pull in more than $4 trillion in revenue over the next 10 years to pay for his policy plans, but Sanders emphasized that it all boils down to the American people and their lawmakers caring more about the suffering and hard choices that come with a lack of enough money.
“I gotta tell you, I’ll be very frank with you, I’m not staying up nights worrying about the pain of the billionaire class,” Sanders said.
However, were Sanders to find himself in the White House but without a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate — or, under another entirely plausible scenario, with a party majority but without enough members to clear the 60 vote “filibuster-proof” majority” — the self-professed Democratic Socialist said he has a plan-B.
Sanders said he would be open to using the process of budget reconciliation in Congress to pass any legislation he can. Unlike most votes in the Senate that can be disrupted with a filibuster, which requires 60 votes to quash, budget reconciliation allows for an expedited process that can pass bills under a simple majority of 51, ostensibly under the categories of revenue, spending and the federal debt limit.
While Senate rules limit the process to three bills per year — one under each category alone — reconciliation has been used in the past to apply to multiple categories at once.
Sanders cited how the Republican majority used the tool to pass Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill and other examples to illustrate how he would do the same for his policy priorities.
“... major tax breaks for the rich have been passed with budget reconciliation, you could do that, and I will do it,” Sanders said. “If it’s a question of climate change, a question of Medicare for All — major, major policy issues that are important to working families or to our climate and to our environment, we will pass it with 50 votes plus the vice president.”
For all of his qualms with American capitalism and its government that he claims has slipped into an “oligarchy,” Sanders ended the session by calling for a return to a kind of American exceptionalism.
“One of the many sad things about Trump is that there was once a time when people all over the world — fully aware that this country has ... had our racism and everything else — but they looked to America as a symbol of Democracy and human rights,” Sanders said. “They did, for good reason.
“My father came to this country at the age of 17 from Poland to flee anti-Semitism, to flee poverty, terrible poverty,” he continued. “And he never made any money, but he was so proud to be an American, you know? It was a much better place than where he came from, and I think that’s what the whole world felt — and we gotta get back to that.
“I want people to say, ‘You know, that’s America. And we wanna be like America.’”