U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has endorsed Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky in the New Hampshire governor’s race, the Sanders campaign announced Thursday.
Volinsky, a Concord Democrat, represents an executive council district that includes Keene and other Monadnock Region communities. He is running against N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes to be the Democratic nominee who will face Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in the fall. The state primary is Sept. 8.
Sanders, a progressive Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, is running for the party's presidential nomination. His endorsement comes less than two weeks before New Hampshire’s presidential primary, on Feb. 11.
Volinsky endorsed Sanders for the presidential race earlier this month.
“Real change comes from the bottom up, not the top down,” Sanders said in the news release announcing the endorsement. “This is why we need candidates who champion the people and the issues at every level, in every state.”
Calling Volinsky a “progressive beacon in New Hampshire,” the news release cites his work as an attorney advocating for more equitable school funding and efforts on public-sector pensions and health care premiums.