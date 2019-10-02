Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling campaign events and appearances "until further notice" after undergoing a heart procedure, according to his senior adviser Jeff Weaver in a written statement Wednesday morning.
While campaigning in Nevada, Sanders experienced chest pain and, following a medical evaluation, was found to have blockage in an artery, according to Weaver's account from the same statement.
Two stents were inserted into Sanders' heart and he "is conversing and in good spirits," Weaver said.
"He will be resting up over the next few days," Weaver added. "We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”
Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the advertising firm Medium Buying — which also tracks ad purchases from political campaigns — reported that the Sanders campaign had cancelled its first television ads of this cycle in Iowa set to begin Oct. 3.