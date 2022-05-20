We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
BRATTLEBORO — A Berlin man being held Friday in the Cheshire County jail in Keene pending extradition to Vermont is the suspect in a bank robbery reported in Brattleboro Thursday, according to police.
Nicholas Rheaume, 35, also had a violation- of-parole warrant in New Hampshire and was arrested by Hinsdale police Thursday, Brattleboro police said in a news release. Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said Rheaume was arrested on the island between the bridges spanning New Hampshire and Vermont along Route 119 shortly after 4 p.m.
Brattleboro police responded at around 3:15 p.m. that day to a reported robbery at People's United Bank at 100 Main St., the release states. Police received a description of a white man in his mid-40s, balding, with brown or black hair and a beard, and wearing a blue surgical mask, a red shirt and shorts. Police were told he left on foot heading west on Elliot Street, according to the release.
About 25 minutes after the initial call, a witness notified police that the suspect — later identified as Rheaume — was crossing the bridges into New Hampshire on foot. The release did not include additional details about the bank robbery report. Neither Brattleboro police nor a corporate spokesperson for People's United Bank immediately returned a request for comment Friday.