Operating budget proposal: $1,818,273, up $72,500, or about 4.2 percent, from the budget approved last year. If defeated, a default budget of $1,815,438 would take effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: Whether to add money to a variety of capital-reserve funds; whether to appropriate $45,000 to address deferred road maintenance; whether to give money to social-service agencies in the region
Contested races: None
Elections: Voting on all town offices and warrant articles will take place at the polls on Tuesday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pierce Elementary School, 19 Main St.