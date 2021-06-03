BENNINGTON — Despite previous plans to leave the Bennington Police Department, Sgt. Jason LePine and Chief Bret Sullivan now intend to stay on.
With LePine and Sullivan agreeing to stay with Bennington, discussions about combining the police department with Hancock’s have ended for the time being, according to Bennington selectboard Chairman Jim Cleary.
LePine, who has worked in Bennington for six years, said he had submitted his resignation to the selectboard May 11 to take effect June 3, while Sullivan had retired at the end of May after about seven years in Bennington. LePine said he had been hired to work for the Hancock Police Department following his resignation but, after meeting with the Bennington selectboard in a nonpublic session last week, decided he would remain with that department.
LePine declined to comment about why he decided to change his plans. He will continue working full-time, and Sullivan will return part time at the end of June, according to Cleary.
According to The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Sullivan said he decided to return because he wanted to make sure the town has enough coverage until he fully retires.
Sullivan also decided at the nonpublic session last week that he would stay with Bennington, LePine said.
In addition to LePine and Sullivan, two part-time officers currently work for the Bennington Police Department, according to LePine, who said he and Sullivan are hoping to fill a few more open part-time positions.
According to minutes from the Bennington selectboard’s May 4 meeting, there were discussions between Hancock and Bennington about regionalizing the towns’ police departments because of the potential cost savings to both communities. Antrim had also been invited but was not interested, according to the minutes.
Cleary said all discussions about regionalizing the departments have ended for now, explaining that LePine’s and Sullivan’s agreement to stay on Bennington’s force has alleviated concerns about understaffing.
LePine said he’s glad to continue working in Bennington.
“The town, the administration — everyone’s been really good to me,” he said.