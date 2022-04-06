A Bennington man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with having child pornography.
Jonathan Ledoux, 23, faces 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to documents filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester. He was released on personal recognizance after his arrest by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in December 2020. As part of his release, the court ordered Ledoux to have no contact with children under the age of 16, the court documents state.
In an affidavit filed with the court, Nashua police Detective Adam Rayho wrote that the investigation into Ledoux was prompted by a cyber tip from Microsoft in August 2020 reporting a Skype user who had uploaded a file believed to be child pornography.
After the U.S. Department of Homeland Security traced the IP address used to upload that image to Ledoux’s home, Rayho conducted a voluntary interview with Ledoux, the affidavit states.
During that interview, Ledoux admitted to possessing nude images and videos on his cellphone of children engaging in sexual acts, Rayho wrote in the affidavit. A forensic examination of the phone later revealed multiple files that constitute child sexual abuse images, the affidavit states.
Ledoux was indicted on charges of possession of child sexual abuse images on March 22, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the charges while waiving his arraignment on March 29, court documents state.