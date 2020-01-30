Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang are scheduled to campaign in the region in the next week.
On Sunday, Bennet will be at the Dublin Community Center at 1123 Main St., Dublin, at 4 p.m. Members of the public can RSVP at mobilize.us/michaelbennet/event/214201.
Gabbard plans to stop in Keene on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room of the Student Center at Keene State College. Information: https://bit.ly/2GNjBQ1
Yang is scheduled to appear at a town hall Wednesday at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene, at 6:30 p.m. Information: www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/209508/