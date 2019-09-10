Friends and family of a Keene State College alumna who died in a car crash last month are raising funds to erect a bench in her memory on campus.
Remy Johnston, 25, of Madison, Conn., was killed Aug. 3 in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford, Conn., according to media coverage in that state. The car she was a passenger in left the road and went down an embankment, hitting several trees and catching fire, news reports said.
Bridget Nicholson, who had been driving the vehicle, was taken to a hospital after walking to a gas station to report the crash, according to news outlets.
Johnston graduated from Keene State in 2016 with a degree in communication and philosophy, according to her LinkedIn profile. A GoFundMe page was recently posted online to raise money for an engraved stone bench that would be installed in her memory in a spot overlooking Brickyard Pond.
“From 2013 to 2015, Remy Johnston spent many of her days walking by ‘the pond’ at Keene State, as her sophomore and junior year dorms were located next to this pond,” the fundraiser page says. “Whether she was walking to class, coming home from a night out with friends, or visiting with family, this pond was a consistent part of Remy’s experiences at Keene State.”
Organizers plan to have an unveiling ceremony for friends and family sometime in 2020, according to the page.
As of this morning, the fundraiser was on its way toward its $3,000 goal with $1,900 raised. The organizers hope to exceed their goal, with any amount raised over $3,000 to be put toward Johnston’s remaining student loans, the page says.
The fundraiser’s organizers were not reachable for more information Monday.
Keene State staff have been in touch with the organziers about installing the bench once the money is raised, college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said in an email.