Ben, Jerry return to region for Sanders
Ben Cohen, national co-chair of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, and national surrogate Jerry Greenfield plan to stump on Sanders’ behalf at Keene State College Thursday afternoon.
The Ben & Jerry’s co-founders are slated to host a get-out-the-vote ice cream social starting at 4:15 p.m. in the Lantern Room of the Young Student Center. Tickets aren’t required for the event, which is open to the public. But the campaign encourages people to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2uuE6xF, with admission on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cohen and Greenfield are scheduled to host similar events earlier in the day at Plymouth State University and New England College in Henniker, and on Friday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, Colby-Sawyer College in New London and the Dirt Cowboy Café in Hanover.