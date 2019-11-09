Ben and Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are slated to visit the region in coming days on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Cohen is national co-chairman of Bernie 2020, and Greenfield is a national surrogate, according to a news release from the Vermont senator’s campaign.
On Tuesday, the two are scheduled to host an ice cream social — complete with free ice cream — at Keene State College. The 11:30 a.m. event will be in the Lantern Room of the Young Student Center. Tickets aren’t required, but people are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2K4sCpC, with entrance on a first-come, first-served basis.
Next up is an ice cream social for residents of Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough that afternoon, followed by a 2:45 p.m. ice cream social at Franklin Pierce University’s Spagnuolo Hall in Rindge.