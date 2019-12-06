PETERBOROUGH — Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream fame plan to be in Peterborough this weekend for the opening of Bernie Sanders’ field office there.
Cohen serves as the Bernie 2020 national co-chair, and Greenfield is a national surrogate. Sanders is an independent U.S. senator from Vermont who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
The Peterborough field office is opening at 50 Jaffrey Road, and the kickoff event is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., with free ice cream and coffee to be served. Although tickets are not required, the campaign urges people who wish to attend to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2qpDbNr.
On Friday, Greenfield is scheduled to participate in the opening of a Bernie 2020 field office in Portland, Maine. Saturday, before heading to Peterborough, he and Cohen are slated to launch a canvassing effort in Portsmouth and to march in the Manchester Christmas Parade, and also have events on tap in Exeter and Merrimack Sunday.
— Sentinel Staff