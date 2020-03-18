BELLOWS FALLS — An employee at the Bellows Falls Middle School has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Chris Pratt confirmed the negative test in an email to The Sentinel on Wednesday morning. The Brattleboro Reformer first reported the test result.
Pratt said he announced the negative test result to the school community Tuesday.
Pratt said he closed the middle school and other schools in the district Monday due to the pending test, before a state-mandated closure of all schools in Vermont took effect Wednesday.