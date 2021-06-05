A Bellows Falls man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possessing a weapon after a felony conviction, the U.S. attorney for Vermont announced Friday.
Ferdinand “Feldi” Cruz, 40, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in Burlington. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison sentence, and two guns found in his possession were forfeited, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.
Dover (Vt.) police found a .380 caliber Ruger and 9mm Taurus handgun in Cruz’s home during an unrelated sexual assault investigation, according to court documents. Cruz was barred from possessing firearms due to felony convictions for burglary, robbery and unlawful restraint in Connecticut in 2006, according to a detective’s affidavit.
In announcing the charge against Cruz last July, federal prosecutors said Bridgette Lawlor, then 33, of Bellows Falls was charged with making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. Prosecutors allege she bought a handgun for Cruz while representing herself as the actual buyer.
The case against Lawlor appears to still be pending, but The Sentinel could not further determine its status due to technical issues with the federal courts’ online database Friday evening.
The sexual assault investigation into Cruz began in April 2020, according to the affidavit, which was written by Dover (Vt.) police Detective Rebecca Morris. Morris wrote that a girl reported that Cruz had sexually assaulted her several years ago, when she was in elementary school. She told investigators that Cruz had molested her more than once at the Bellows Falls apartment he shared with Lawlor, according to the affidavit.
The girl made the report after recently seeing Cruz, who she said was wearing a handgun, in a store in North Walpole, Morris wrote.
State authorities are prosecuting that case in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro, where it remains pending.