CHARLESTOWN — A Bellows Falls man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing nearly $3,000 from a Charlestown bank three years ago while claiming he was armed.
Trevor Allen, now 29, had been charged with bank robbery, a felony, in U.S. District Court in Concord. He will be sentenced in February, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire announced in a news release.
According to his plea deal with federal prosecutors, Allen entered Claremont Savings Bank on Main Street in Charlestown on June 28, 2018, and handed a bank teller a note demanding that he empty the money in his drawer.
The teller later told investigators, the plea agreement states, that Allen had said he had a gun and had warned the teller not to alert police, saying things to the effect of, “Let’s make this quick.” The teller gave Allen $2,845 in cash from his bank drawer, prosecutors have said.
Investigators subsequently identified Allen’s fingerprint on the note, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in its news release.
He was indicted in May 2019 on a charge of armed bank robbery, court filings show. Prosecutors agreed in the plea deal this month to drop that charge and press only the less-severe bank robbery charge, which still carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.
As part of the deal, however, prosecutors will recommend that Allen receive a shortened sentence.
“Bank robberies are violent crimes that can present a real risk of danger to anyone inside or near the bank,” Acting U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire John J. Farley said in the news release Tuesday.