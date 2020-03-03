ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A Bellows Falls man was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a crash on Route 5, according to police.
Vermont State Police said in a news release that Anthony Harris, 27, was driving a 2020 Toyota Yaris when his vehicle left the road, “vaulted over a hill” and crashed into a tree.
He was taken to Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt., according to the release.
Police arrested Harris on charges of driving under the influence of a drug and possession of a hallucinogen, according to the release. His arraignment is April 14 at Vermont Superior Court’s Windham Criminal Division in Brattleboro.