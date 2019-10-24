A Bellows Falls man was sentenced Monday to 8½ years in federal prison on charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Christopher Paige Jr., 38, was arrested in December 2017 following an investigation into alleged drug dealing, according to court documents. Paige was living on School Street in Bellows Falls at the time.
That fall, police arranged two “controlled buys” — drug purchases made by someone cooperating with law enforcement to further an investigation — of heroin or fentanyl, according to an affidavit written by Special Agent Matthew Ekstrom of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. One of the buys was from Paige, the other from an associate of his, according to Ekstrom.
During a search that December, police found about 2,500 bags of suspected fentanyl and a bag of bath salts in a safe belonging to Paige at his father’s apartment, Ekstrom wrote.
On Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., Paige pleaded guilty to possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl for the purposes of distributing it.
He also pleaded guilty to the firearm charge. That allegation stemmed from a loaded assault rifle that police found at his residence during the December 2017 search, according to Ekstrom’s affidavit.
Paige had past felony convictions that made it unlawful to possess the gun, including heroin possession charges in Vermont in 2013 and 2014 and two federal weapons charges dating to 2003, according to the indictment in the federal case resolved Monday.