BELLOWS FALLS — A town resident was arrested Monday after federal investigators found child sexual-abuse images on an iPhone at his Bryant Court home, according to documents filed in the case.
Richard J. Olszower, 39, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., with possession of child pornography.
Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant Oct. 16 at Olszower’s home and found an iPhone 8 with “numerous images of child sexual abuse,” Special Agent Jamie West of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations wrote in an affidavit.
The phone also contained evidence of an account with Kik, a messaging app, with the user name VTtrucker777 and registered to an email including the phrase “deviantvt,” according to the affidavit.
In a separate affidavit, filed in support of an application for a search warrant of Olszower’s home, West wrote that someone using that and other usernames shared and solicited images and videos of child sex abuse through group chats on Kik between December 2018 and late September of this year.
In March, the user posted a lengthy message with “t[r]icks and tips for your protection,” including how best to dispose of a burner phone, according to the affidavit.
Investigators connected the usernames to Olszower through IP addresses and other means, West wrote.
Olszower was released from custody Wednesday on personal recognizance bail and court-ordered conditions, including that he have no contact with children, not use an Internet-capable device without permission and allow a pretrial services officer to monitor his use of electronic devices.