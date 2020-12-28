BRATTLEBORO — Police have arrested a man they believe robbed a Canal Street business early Monday morning.
Korbyn Bacon, 25, of Bellows Falls was arrested Monday at another business nearby, according to a Brattleboro police news release.
Officers responded to the area at about 4:40 a.m. after being notified that someone with a weapon had robbed the Canal Street business and then fled on foot, police said.
Police believe Bacon intimidated a woman at the business before stealing items in her possession, according to the news release. The woman was not injured.
Bacon was located at the other business with the stolen items, but police did not find a weapon, they said in the release. Police did not name either of the businesses.
Bacon was charged with assault and robbery, retail theft and interference with access to emergency services, police said.
He was also found to have an active arrest warrant in Vermont for having absconded from corrections custody while on probation related to a prior conviction of assault and robbery, according to the release. He was held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Brattleboro police could not be reached Monday for more information.