BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls man was arrested early this morning during an alleged trespassing incident bearing a large knife, and later charged with several counts, including cruelty to a child, according to Vermont State Police.
Bryan Lenane, 34, allegedly entered a Westminster home without permission, where police say he “appeared high on drugs and holding a large knife.” Police responded to the call today shortly after 2 a.m.
Subsequently, a police investigation led to several prior incidents of domestic assault being disclosed, police said.
Lenane was charged with unlawful trespassing, three counts of domestic assault, aggravated assault in the first degree, and cruelty to a child, police said.
He is being held without bail, according to police, but may not be able to appear in court this afternoon or Monday afternoon, “due to being high on bath salts as well as other factors.”
Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bellows Falls Police Department, according to a news release.