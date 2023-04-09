A first-alarm structure fire on Atkinson Street on Saturday afternoon left one garage a total loss.
BELLOWS FALLS — No injuries were reported following a weekend garage fire on Atkinson Street.
First responders with the Bellows Falls Fire Department responded at 6:21 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavily involved garage fire.
According to the Bellows Falls Fire Department, the garage and contents were a total loss and no extensions to any other buildings on the property were involved.
The Bellows Falls Police Department, Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department, Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department and Walpole Fire & EMS also assisted to extinguish the blaze and direct traffic.
Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.
