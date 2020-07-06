BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The Bellows Falls fire and police departments are investigating a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning on Barker Street. Bellows Falls Fire Department has deemed the fire “suspicious.”
Firefighters were dispatched to 9 Barker Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a house fire, which went to second alarm, according to a Facebook post on the fire department’s page from Chief Shaun McGinnis.
McGinnis told The Sentinel Monday morning that heavy smoke was visible from all windows on the second story when crews arrived and that the front door of the home had largely burned away.
“The fire has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Bellows Falls Fire and Police Departments as well as the Vermont State Police Arson Investigation Unit,” McGinnis wrote in the post.
McGinnis said authorities are considering the fire to be suspicious due to the amount of fire that was visible upon arrival, noting that the entire upper floor of the home is gone. He said the house had been unoccupied and the owner had been doing renovations on the home over the last several years.
The house was empty when the blaze broke out, and it was declared under control by 2:30 a.m. McGinnis said he will be meeting with the N.H. Fire Marshal Monday.
Crews from the Westminster, Walpole, North Walpole, Putney and Springfield fire departments and Golden Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene, while units from the Alstead and Rockingham covered the Bellows Falls station.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Bellows Falls Police Department at 802-463-1234 or the TIPS Line at 802-463-2373.