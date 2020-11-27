It all came down to the grip.
One blade felt comfortable in the judges’ hands, and the other didn’t. And for Bellows Falls man Kyle Farace, that grip made a $10,000 difference.
Farace competed in Wednesday’s episode of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” — a competition that pits four blacksmiths against each other in a series of challenges — and came out on top. He picked up the craft less than two years ago, after a little encouragement from his wife, Kaila Cumings, who is also a blacksmith.
“It feels good to come in as the underdog and beat guys with over five years experience,” he told the Sentinel Wednesday after the episode aired. “It’s kind of surreal; I never, never would have imagined watching myself on TV.”
Farace sailed through all three rounds of the episode, first making a blade, then making the handle for that blade, and then making a specialty weapon.
In the final round he had to craft a vajra-mushti, an Indian weapon that resembles brass knuckles, but with blades protruding from either side and a third blade across the top. He traveled to Connecticut to compete in the first two challenges, and then spent 35 hours over a four-day period to craft the vajra-mushti in his home forge in Bellows Falls.
When Farace and his finished piece returned to the “Forged in Fire” set to face testing by the judges, the piece held up across sharpness and strength assessments. Farace faced criticism in the second round for making too large a handle, but it was the uncomfortable grip of his opponent’s weapon that secured the competition for Farace.
“I was a little nervous at first,” he said of making the uncommon vajra-mushti. “I sat in the trailer and was like, ‘How am I gonna do this?’ So I drew it out on a napkin, and I figured out how I was going to construct the piece, and that’s exactly what I did when I got home.”
Back in 2018, Farace started blacksmithing as a hobby. While between jobs in July, he decided to make a career of it and now works out of the his wife’s shop, Kaila Cumings Knives.
He emphasized the role his wife played in getting him to give blacksmithing a try, saying he never would have thought of making a knife at all had it not been for her. She also encouraged him to consider signing up for “Forged in Fire” in the first place. Cumings has some experience in televised competitions, with two stints on the Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”
“I’ve had a lot of people out in my shop over the last eight years, and I’ve never seen someone pick up the craft so fast,” Cumings told The Sentinel prior to the airing of Farace’s “Forged in Fire” appearance. “His first blade was 100 times better than mine.”
Now that the episode has premiered, Farce said it’s been like a weight was lifted off his shoulders, as he was allowed to tell only his closest family members that he had won the competition, which was filmed in September. He said he was glad to finally be able to tell all his friends.
He said he did not get to keep the three-bladed vajra-mushti he made in the show’s final round and guessed that it was still on the set.
“Maybe someday I’ll get it back,” he said. “I’d probably frame it and hang it up or something in the shop. It was a badass piece. It was really fun to make.”
On Wednesday, he said he intended to put away the $10,000 in prize money toward a down payment on a home sometime down the road.
While he said he never expected to appear on his favorite television show, and wasn’t initially confident he would succeed, Farace said he is glad he gave it a shot.
“It was an awesome experience, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. “I don’t think there’s many bladesmiths that would have applied for that. It was just really awesome to be chosen out of the people that did apply.”