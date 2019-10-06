RANDOLPH — A Massachusetts man died early Saturday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer, driven by a Bellows Falls man, according to a news release from state police.
Anthony Ortega, 23, of Framingham was traveling east on Route 2 when he collided with a tractor-trailer headed westbound, the release states.
When police arrived around 2:24 a.m., Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash.
The tractor-trailer driver, Mark Mellish, 50, sustained no injuries, according to Trooper Alex Peplinski.
The investigation is still ongoing and police said all factors are being considered to determine the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Peplinski at 271-1170 or alex.peplinski@dos.nh.gov.