JAFFREY — An event planned for Sunday seeks to honor people working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill Weibel of Jaffrey said the bell-ringing event is to thank people, including nurses, doctors, hospital workers, first responders, mail carriers, delivery drivers, and grocery store and restaurant employees. It also will be a time, he hopes, for residents to step outside their homes and see their neighbors.
At 6 p.m. the bells at St. Patrick’s Church, the United Church of Christ and the old meeting house, all in Jaffrey, will ring for two minutes, Weibel said. At the same time, people are being asked to go outside and join in either by ringing their own bells, cheering or using other items such as pots and pans to make some noise, he said.
After Sunday, the event will take place every night thereafter at the same time for as long as they can do it, he said.
Weibel said Thursday that his wife, Cathy, had the idea about a week ago, after he had put out a message to members of the Jaffrey Democrats — of which he’s chairman — about generating some ideas for helping the community during the pandemic. The event is nonpartisan, he said.
He hopes other Monadnock Region communities will participate in the bell ringing, and so far, he said, some Peterborough residents have indicated to him that their town may get involved, too.
“We want it to be a show of solidarity,” he said. “We want to get the message out that we’re all behind each other.”