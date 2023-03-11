Four years ago, Chelsea Bangert, then working as a freelance graphic designer in Oakland, Calif., was feeling creatively starved, and craved a challenge to whet her artistic appetite.
She soon got her wish when her longtime friend Alexandra Clayton approached her to work on “Unpacking,” an independent film that’s recently been making its way through film festivals and winning awards.
“Unpacking” is a fictional account of six American women who travel to Bali, Indonesia, to seek spiritual transformation and “unpack” their inner demons, while staying at a wellness resort. Bangert, who was the film’s art director, assistant director and graphic designer, said “Unpacking” had a cast and crew of fewer than 20 people, and was shot in Bali in just 13 days.
She described the movie as being akin to HBO’s hit show “White Lotus,” and said the movie pokes fun at “wellness tourism,” and how cultural appropriation can be a byproduct of it. Bangert, 35, also said many international wellness stays tend to be run by non-natives, and financially benefit only them.
“It’s so common, especially in Bali with all these yoga retreats,” said Bangert, who has lived in Keene since 2020. “… We’re poking fun at it in the film, but at the same time there’s a truth to it in that they’re popular for a reason. People need an escape from reality, to get away from [their] normal people, places and work and deal with issues they haven’t had time to [deal with].”
“Unpacking” is also a feminist film. Bangert pointed out that the movie’s co-directors and actors Clayton and Michal Sinnott felt it was important for them to lead the project, since the film industry is so male-dominated.
“So they really wanted to direct and act in a film very much centered around women and viewing women’s issues in an understanding light,” she said.
Clayton said that when she and Sinnott were planning the film, Bangert was one of the first people who came to her mind to bring into the project.
“She’s a bit of a Swiss Army Knife,” said Clayton, who lives in Los Angeles. “She’s practical, calm, confident and capable. Chelsea was committed all the way through. She took on so many roles.
“I would never have guessed this was her first film project.”
Clayton added that during the process of shooting in Bali, Bangert remained collected in a fast-paced and occasionally stressful environment.
“Chelsea is super good at staying really calm and present and listening,” she said. “And that makes her an amazing friend.”
Although you won’t see Bangert’s face on camera, those who watch the movie will certainly see the footprint she left behind.
“I did all the set design,” she said. “Every time you see flowers or lighting or anytime you’ve seen something on the set, I’ve touched it.”
After the filming wrapped in 2019, post-production took more than three years, and didn’t finish until this past fall. In the meantime, the crew members were working remotely on the project on top of their full-time jobs, Bangert said. It was during this time that her role as the film’s graphic designer came into play.
Bangert designed labels for beer bottles, book covers and even created graphics to be overlaid on cellphones during scenes when characters were texting or using social media, she said.
Since the end of its production, Bangert said, “Unpacking” has been shown at 10 film festivals, and has been racking up accolades along the way. The awards include best script and best cinematography at the 2023 Austin Revolution Film Festival, and the audience choice for feature film at the 2023 New York City Indie Film Festival.
According to IMDB, a film and television review website, Bangert also received individual recognition for production design at the Cyprus International Film Festival in 2022.
“It feels so good and just rewarding,” she said. “To finally have people who don’t know me — because everyone who knows me has to say they like it — so to be getting recognition from people, who from just seeing the film without knowing us at all is extra special. It’s really validating.”
Bangert graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo in 2009 with a bachelor of science in environmental management and protection. She went to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, getting an associate’s degree in graphic design in 2016.
For about the next three years, Bangert worked as a freelance graphic designer, and during the pandemic in 2020, she figured it was time for a move. In November of that year, she was inspired to live in Keene, thanks to a friend from college who lives in Gilsum.
“It was COVID, and I was paying expensive rent in California, and not being able to go outside seemed lame,” she said. “I wanted to be outdoorsy, and so I settled on Keene because it’s super artsy and I’m artsy and it’s a fun place to be.”
Bangert now works remotely as a user-experience and user-interface designer for the Long Island-based Mobile Health, an occupational health-care company. In this role, she does web design, graphic design and user research.
Since January 2022, she has also been a board member of Arts Alive, a Keene nonprofit that supports arts as an integral part of the community, and wants to develop a sustainable arts landscape in the Monadnock Region. Although her day job as UX/UI designer is different from her work on “Unpacking,” Bangert said her background in graphic design made it a shallow learning curve to join the film crew.
As an UX/UI designer, Bangert said she still works on graphics, but her job is more focused on managing and reinvigorating the company’s online platforms.
“Unpacking” is playing at the Cinequest film festival in San Jose, Calif., in August. The film is currently available to be watched on the festival’s website through Sunday. Bangert said the crew is focused on getting as many eyes on the film as possible, to further its chances of being picked up by a streaming company such as Hulu, Amazon or Netflix.
“As soon as we get distribution, we get paid,” she said.
Despite the filmmaking process being a long challenge, between her art direction on set and doing post-production in her free time — while also maintaining her job at Mobile Health — Bangert’s experience with “Unpacking” has been deeply rewarding.
“I have loved working on this film, and it lets me know that I have a really good voice and opinions that are valued, and I haven’t necessarily felt this in previous jobs.” Bangert said.
“It’s nice to get a pat on the back.”
