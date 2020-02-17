A Keene resident has pitched a plan for the city to “bee” more friendly to pollen-passing insects.
At the City Council’s municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee meeting last week, John W. Therriault proposed that Keene become a certified Bee City, adopting and promoting pro-pollinator policies and programs.
Therriault, a beekeeper and home gardener, cited the dramatic decline in the nation’s pollinators over the years due to a combination of warmer summers and increased pesticide use. He argued that becoming a Bee City would let Keene shine a spotlight on this critical issue and create opportunities for bees and other pollinators to flourish in the area.
He asserted that the potential impact on the community could include an increase in crop yield for local food producers.
The committee took his request under advisement to give city staff a couple of weeks to figure out logistics.
Bee City USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society, strives to raise awareness of the plight of pollinators by working with local governments to take action in their communities.
There are more than 100 certified Bee Cities across the country, according to the organization’s website, with two in New England: Durham and Burlington, Vt. The organization also offers certifications for colleges and universities to become Bee Campuses; there are five in New England but none in the Granite State.
To be named a Bee City, Keene would need to take a few administrative steps before launching any pollinator-saving plans. Applicants must designate a committee to oversee the program’s requirements, draft a resolution that’s approved by Bee City USA and submit an application at a cost of $200, which Therriault said he would donate if necessary.
Once approved and certified, the participating city must erect at least one sign declaring its status as a Bee City and manage a webpage with updated information about the program’s progress.
Bee Cities must implement a program to create or expand pollinator-friendly habitats, a plan to manage pests with fewer chemicals and examine the city’s master plan to identify ways to use more pollinator-friendly practices.
Councilor Mike Giacomo noted he especially supported the idea because it wouldn’t cost the city any money or committee time.
Aligning with their goal of educating the public and increasing awareness, Bee Cities must also host at least one event per year, which the organization’s website says may coincide with national celebrations. It may include presentations, workshops, film showings, group planting activities or garden tours.
City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon told the committee that the prospect didn’t sound too administratively burdensome, but the challenge would be figuring out which committee would get the assignment. Dragon said she planned to approach the conservation commission.
In the meantime, Councilor Robert C. “Bobby” Williams asked what people could do independently to invite pollinators. Therriault suggested planting native flowers and cutting back on pesticides. If they must be used, he urged people to apply chemicals only on the nonflowering parts of a plant, and to do so after dusk when pollinators are resting.