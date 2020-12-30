Bed Bath & Beyond has paid back the rent it owed on its store in Keene’s Monadnock Marketplace, resolving a lawsuit filed in August, according to an attorney for its landlord.
The property owner, Keene MZL LLC, sued the retail company Aug. 5 in Cheshire County Superior Court, claiming it owed more than $900,000 after missing three consecutive rent payments earlier this year.
Bed Bath & Beyond did not pay its monthly rent of more than $19,000 at the 32 Ash Brook Road location in April, May and June and failed to address the defaults after multiple notices, according to documents filed with the lawsuit. Citing an “acceleration” clause in Bed Bath & Beyond’s lease agreement, Keene MZL demanded the company immediately pay its full rent obligations through the end of its lease in January 2024, which totaled $915,762.13.
The case was withdrawn Dec. 9, however, after Bed Bath & Beyond paid its missing rent, according to Matthew Delude, a lawyer for the Manchester-based law firm representing Keene MZL.
Delude did not know Tuesday when Bed Bath & Beyond resolved the outstanding obligations, nor did he know whether they amounted to more than the $91,953.80 in rent and assorted late fees that Keene MZL said it owed in June. The company paid only the back rent that was due, rather than all obligations through January 2024, and will remain in the Ash Brook Road store, according to Delude.
“Really the goal [was] to just set them current again on their rent,” he said.
Delude said Bed Bath & Beyond likely missed its rent payments due to financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “a normal COVID situation.”
Representatives for the retail giant could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in at least four other states faced lawsuits earlier this year alleging they missed rent payments in the spring, when the company temporarily closed its stores nationwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to news reports.
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of several large retailers that stopped paying rent at all of its locations in May, the Washington Post reported the following month. And the company announced in July that it plans to close 200 stores over the next two years. Of the 63 locations it has already said will close, none are in New Hampshire.