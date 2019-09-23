Plans to open a bed-and-breakfast in a historic building in Keene are closer to fruition after a public hearing before the City Council Thursday night.
Joshua Gorman, the manager of the limited liability corporation that owns 112 Washington St., filed an application in July for a 79-E Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive for the building.
The program — commonly referred to as 79-E, the chapter in state law under which it was established — incentivizes property owners to rehabilitate old and historic buildings by waiving taxes on the added property value (since the value increases with upgrades) for up to five years.
After Thursday’s hearing, the application moves to the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee for review.
Built in the late 1800s, the two-story brick building is slated to be added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places this fall. Gorman’s corporation bought the property in September 2017 for $175,000, according to city property records, and plans to convert it to a nine-suite inn.
In his application, Gorman detailed the work planned for the space, which totals more than $143,000. By state law, a project’s costs must be at least $75,000 to qualify for a 79-E incentive.
Renovations will include installing sprinklers and a fire alarm system; bringing in a larger water and sewer line; adding cooling units for each room; landscaping the property; and plumbing, electrical, carpentry and painting.
The goal is to repair and retain the house’s original features while updating the infrastructure to modern standards, the application says.
Addressing the project’s public benefit, a criteria for 79-E eligibility, Gorman wrote that it will enhance the area’s economic vitality because of the building’s position on Washington Street, a gateway to Keene. He also explained the improvements, such as switching the heating to a modern system with smart thermostats, will reduce the building’s annual heating oil consumption by 40 percent.
The city adopted the tax incentive overlay in December 2017 for a district along the Marlboro Street corridor, stretching roughly from Grove Street to Eastern Avenue, with a few other properties included. A year later, the City Council expanded it to the downtown area.
Paragon Digital Marketing was the first business to take advantage of 79-E after it was expanded. The firm is renovating a former church at 34 Court St., adding solar panels on the roof, among other improvements.
The proposed B&B is the second applicant in the downtown area. Although the property is outside the expanded tax district’s footprint, its eligibility for the state registry of historic places qualifies it for 79-E, according to state law.