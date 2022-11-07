20221108-LOC-Beaver Brook

A partnership between federal, state and Keene officials placed a a water level gage, left, in Beaver Brook at Roxbury Street. People passing by can text the number listed on the sign to report the water levels in an attempt to improve flood forecasting and response in the area.

 Jamie Browder / Sentinel Staff

A new partnership between federal, state and Keene officials is asking residents to monitor water levels in Beaver Brook using text messaging and a water gage, aimed at helping improve forecasting in a historically flood-prone area, according to the state department of environmental services.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.