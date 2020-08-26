Editor’s note: The Sentinel is previewing all contested primary races covering area communities. Tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote via our Voter Values survey at sentinelsource.com/vote
While the Democratic primary race for the N.H. Executive Council’s District 2 seat is crowded, only two candidates are competing to be the Republican nominee to represent the long, narrow district that stretches from Maine to Vermont, covering Keene and much of the Monadnock Region.
The state’s five executive councilors serve two-year terms, with responsibilities that include approving appointments to state positions, signing off on state contracts valued at more than $10,000 and overseeing the state’s 10-year highway plan. The council’s second district is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.
The two Republicans running to succeed him are Jim Beard, a Lempster resident with a business background, and Dr. Stewart Levenson, a physician from Hopkinton. The Democratic candidates are Leah Plunkett, Jay Surdukowski and Cinde Warmington, all of Concord, John Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth and Craig Thompson of Harrisville.
In addition, Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to run as a third-party candidate.
Here’s a look at the Republicans vying for the seat.
Jim Beard
Jim Beard was born in Keene and has lived in Lempster since 2003. At 18, Beard received his commercial pilot license and later went on to earn a degree in aviation management. This led to a career developing sales strategies for aircraft manufacturers, which allowed him to travel the world and work in places such as Brazil and the Middle East, according to his website.
Beard, who also ran for Executive Council in 2018, said he feels his background in sales, which has included the negotiation of multi-million dollar contracts, makes him an ideal candidate for a role where reviewing contracts is a big part of the job description.
“I feel that my business background, both domestic and international, and working in different cultures, has given me a broad expanse of knowledge and experience dealing with contracts,” he said.
Prior to his retirement, Beard took up an interest in public service. He has been the chairman of both Lempster’s library trustees as well as its conservation commission. During that time, the library was able to secure nearly $30,000 in grants for a renovation project, and the town conserved more than 600 acres of forest through a conservation easement, according to his website.
He said the center of his platform is constituent service. Especially during a public crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, he believes an executive councilor should be accessible to the people in their district and able to direct them to state programs that could help them.
He told The Sentinel that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted some areas where the state could stand to improve and where he, if elected, would look for opportunities to make changes. One of them is the opioid epidemic.
“As our communities recover and hopefully become ‘normal’ again, we must recognize opioids may have made a resurgence for those left hopeless,” Beard said in an email. “I will support funding and contracts for re-habilitation centers throughout the State, emergency funds for first responders and review of lax judicial system allowing dealers to go free.”
During his 2018 bid for Executive Council, Beard said he went on a number of ride-alongs with local police departments, including Keene’s. He said the experience opened his eyes to just how common substance abuse issues are. If elected councilor, he said he would support state funding for substance abuse treatment resources.
Another issue he said has been exacerbated by the pandemic is a lack of broadband access in rural communities.
While federal dollars have recently been allocated to help with broadband projects, he said a stipulation requiring the money to be spent before the end of the year might result in some communities being left out. He said the pandemic has really brought to the surface how significant the need is for high-speed Internet access.
“We have to plan for the future,” he said. “A future that involves [the chance] that we can go through this sort of circumstance again. It’s unfair to so many communities.”
Stewart Levenson
Dr. Stewart Levenson is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., who moved to New Hampshire to complete a rheumatology fellowship at Dartmouth College in 1994 and today lives in Hopkinton. He earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from The City College of New York and went to medical school at Ohio State University.
After working in a handful of New York City emergency rooms, he became the medical director at the Manchester VA where he was a whistleblower who worked with the Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team for a series of stories about poor conditions at the medical center.
Levenson decided not to stay at the VA and took up politics, after the response to the VA scandal from local leaders left him disappointed. He first ran for U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster’s seat Congress in 2018, but lost the Republican primary to Steve Negron by fewer than 250 votes. Today, he’s making another run for public office, and said he works part-time at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Concord and Manchester locations, specializing in rheumatology.
If elected to the Executive Council, he said he’d be ready to put his extensive medical and health care knowledge to use, particularly when it comes to voting on state contracts dealing with medical care facilities and providers.
“We do have an obligation to provide a certain amount of health care for the poor,” he said. “How we pay for that and what we can afford are where the devils in the details come up.” He added that Medicaid expansion should have taken place earlier and would have negated the need for the Affordable Care Act and saved money in the long-term.
He also touched on racial justice, a common topic of discussion in recent months, saying that if elected, he would be sure to give fair consideration to all nominees for state office regardless of the color of their skin. He said there have been at least two recent scenarios where the council has passed over nominees of color who Levenson felt were well qualified for the position.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, Levenson said getting financial assistance out to recipients quickly would be a priority for him. And while it’s not directly under the Executive Council’s purview, he spoke in favor of caution about delaying the return to in-person schooling for too long, explaining that he’s concerned about how it will affect a student’s ability to get a good education.
Finally, Levenson said that while he knows he’s fighting an uphill battle by running as a Republican in a heavily Democratic district, he’s confident that he can work with Democrats to accomplish the things that matter most.
“My view is that because of my proven background of getting things done, I’m asking that not only the Republicans come out and vote for me, but that the Democrats start considering the alternatives,” he said. “And hopefully, they’ll see what they like when they look at what I’ve already done.”