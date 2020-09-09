A Lempster resident was leading the race for the GOP nomination for the N.H. Executive Council’s second district early Wednesday.
Jim Beard, a retired businessman with experience in multimillion-dollar airplane sales, led with 53 percent of the vote as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, with just under 90 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.
His opponent, Dr. Stewart Levenson of Hopkinton, is a physician known for his role as a whistleblower who spoke out about conditions at the Manchester VA, where he worked at the time. Levenson had 46.9 percent of the vote as of Wednesday.
The primary’s winner will face Democrat Cinde Warmington of Concord in the Nov. 3 general election.
In addition, Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to run as a third-party candidate.
Executive councilors serve two-year terms, with duties that include approving state contracts and executive appointments. The second district, which includes Keene and much of the Monadnock Region, stretches from the Connecticut River to the border with Maine.