PETERBOROUGH — Three black bears cubs were rescued after a tree fell on their den amid construction on a local property, according to a Lyme rehabilitation center where the cubs were taken.
Ben Kilham, president of the Kilham Bear Center, said the cubs were discovered Monday during the installation of a new septic system at a home in Peterborough. That work involved cutting down trees, one of which fell on the den, he said.
The mother bear “bolted” when that happened and did not immediately return, Kilham said. A conservation officer from N.H. Fish and Game then removed the young cubs to protect them from the cold and because the contractor wanted to continue the septic installation project, he said.
“If it was in a remote location and whoever had disturbed the den … were willing to stay away from the area, it’s sometimes possible to get the mother to come back and take the cubs,” Kilham said. “But it’s always risky because the cubs can freeze.”
N.H. Fish and Game officials could not be reached for more information Wednesday morning.
The cubs are healthy and eating well, according to Kilham, who estimates they are five weeks old and said their eyes are just beginning to open. The two females, Willa and Billie, weigh over 3 pounds, while the male — named Fitz because the trio was initially thought to have been found in Fitzwilliam — weighs over 2 pounds.
Kilham, whose facility has rehabilitated about 350 bear cubs for re-entry into the wild over the past three decades, said it’s unlikely the cubs will return to Peterborough, given the town’s population density.
“Everybody thinks it’s really easy to go find the mother and give her cubs back,” he said. “But bears run from people.”