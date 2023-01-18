ALSTEAD — This time of year is typically hibernation season for bears in the Granite State, but it didn't deter one cub who wandered into town and found refuge in a tree over the Alstead General Store.
Affectionately called "Cubbie" by Alstead police, the female cub was reported in a different location in the area as early as this past Thursday, according to Dan Bailey, a wildlife damage biologist with Fish and Game who's served with the department for just under four years.
"The reason this bear was not hibernating was because it did not have adequate body fat, so it was not in good enough condition to hibernate," said Bailey, who helped rescue the bear this week. "Cubs at that age, born last year, would still be relying on their mother."
Bailey, of Allenstown, estimated the roughly one-year-old bear's weight to be about 15 pounds. He said this indicated the young animal had been on its own for some time but that it was "pretty scrappy" in climbing trees.
"Another one of our wildlife biologists, Allison Keating, set a trap at the other location Thursday night [last week]," Bailey said. "The cub moved on from that location and we got a report of it over the weekend."
He said he suspected the cub's mother had either been hunted in the fall or struck by a vehicle.
Bailey said Conservation Officer Jonathan DeLisle had attempted to capture the cub from behind the general store over the weekend to no avail. It was then Bailey's turn Tuesday to help catch the bear, and he brought tranquilizing equipment to help.
When he arrived around 10:30 a.m., Bailey said he observed the cub had fallen asleep in a tree it was reported to have scaled 20 feet up the previous night.
"My first attempts were to use a dart gun to try to drug the bear, and I had a few volunteers that showed up and were willing to help out," Bailey said. "... One of the local tree companies came with a bucket truck and they got right up in there. That's really how we were able to get this cub."
Bailey and other volunteers stretched out a tarp below the bear, and as a volunteer was raised up in the truck's bucket to capture the animal, she became startled and fell out of the tree safely into the tarp.
Bailey loaded "Cubbie" into a small pet carrier in his truck and took her to Kilham Bear Center in Lyme. The wildlife rehabilitation center takes in injured, orphaned and abandoned black bears from New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts until they're ready to be released fully into the wild, according to its website.
"It was our 122nd cub this year," said Ben Kilham, a wildlife biologist who founded the center in 1993. "It was a year of ... no food in the woods, so any cub that got orphaned by any situation ended up malnourished and looking for food."
Bailey seconded Kilham's words, saying the past year has kept him busy catching cubs on account of summer droughts creating a lack of food in the wild.
"[That] led bears to travel more and be more susceptible to both hunter harvest and vehicle collision," he said. "I've probably ... had to bring a dozen cubs up to Kilham."
Kilham said Fish and Game officials will visit the center in spring to help facilitate release of the Alstead cub and others.
