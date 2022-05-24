We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A bear cub was spotted in a Keene neighborhood Monday. Fish and Game says it was likely separated from its mother — possibly this adult bear, also seen in the neighborhood Monday — but is hopeful they have since reunited.
A bear cub was spotted in a Keene neighborhood Monday. Fish and Game says it was likely separated from its mother — possibly this adult bear, also seen in the neighborhood Monday — but is hopeful they have since reunited.
A Keene neighborhood was awed, but unnerved, Monday morning by the sight of a bear cub that appeared to be separated from its mother.
Residents on Gilsum Street saw the cub roaming around their area at about 7 a.m., according to Nicole McGrath, who lives on the street.
“At first I thought it was a kitten,” said McGrath, who first saw the cub in her driveway after 8 a.m.
Kathy Chamberlin, a resident on nearby Prospect Street, said she woke up Monday morning to a note on her door saying the bear had been in her yard.
“It was in the street, come to find out … and it was just roaming around the street, going up and down, crying for its mama,” Chamberlin said.
McGrath said she and her neighbors thought the mother might be around and had some concern, given children live in the area.
“It was like any moment the mom could pounce out,” she said.
McGrath’s neighbors called N.H. Fish and Game.
“It was up in the tree when I went over, and I guess the day before it had been roaming around with mom,” said Jonathan DeLisle, a game warden for N.H. Fish and Game. “I think what happened was there was some human interaction of some sort that spooked him and they got separated.”
Fish and Game opted not to capture and rehabilitate the bear since they had a report of the cub being with its mother on Sunday and believe the cub was lost.
“If it were a situation where we knew the mom had been killed, that would be a situation where we’d have to get that cub to a rehab, but in this case, we have no reports of that,” he said.
DeLisle said officials are hopeful the cub and mother bear reunited overnight and encouraged people not to take photos of bears and cubs, as this can stress the animals. He also asked that residents put bird feeders away by April 1, per N.H. state law, and to lock up their trash.
“The birds have plenty of natural seed right now,” DeLisle said. “If [people] could secure the trash or lock the dumpster lids so it’s not easy to get the food, we’d appreciate it.”
Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.