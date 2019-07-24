Beach advisories have been issued for Otter Brook Lake Beach in Keene and the beach at Surry Mountain Lake after water samples collected this week showed fecal bacteria counts above the state standard.
The state's advisories list also includes Camping Beach and Middle Beach in Greenfield State Park, likewise for fecal bacteria.
Under an advisory, warnings are posted at affected beaches to inform the public. The N.H. Department of Environmental Services, which posts the advisories, does not close beaches as a result, leaving that decision to their owners. But when a beach is in this status, the water is considered unsuitable for wading or swimming.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the news about the Surry and Otter Brook lakes Wednesday on its Facebook page for both water bodies and says retesting is scheduled for Thursday, with results expected Friday.
The samples that triggered the advisories at both these lakes were collected Tuesday, according to the state's environmental services department.
For freshwater beaches, the fecal-bacteria standard is 88 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water — with an advisory triggered if two or more samples contain bacteria in excess of this threshold — or 158 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, with an advisory issued if a single sample is in excess.
Exposure to water with high fecal bacteria counts can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever or nausea, according to the state agency.
In its Facebook post, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notes that the elevated E. coli counts came on the heels of heavy rain this week.
In an email to The Sentinel, Amanda McQuaid, the state's public beach program coordinator, noted that the rain likely washed bacteria into the water bodies, and lists runoff, sand or areas upstream as potential sources.
If the Otter Brook and Surry Mountain beaches remain under advisory into the weekend, the day-use areas will still be open, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a reply to a query from a Facebook user.