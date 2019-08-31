SWANZEY — A beach advisory issued for Richardson Park Beach in Swanzey earlier in the week was lifted Friday after water was resampled the day before.
The advisory— the Richardson Park Beach’s second this summer — had been triggered by water samples collected Tuesday showing fecal bacteria counts above the state standard. Advisories are posted by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services when the water is considered unsuitable for wading or swimming.
Exposure to water with high fecal bacteria counts can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever or nausea.
Fecal bacteria can be caused by birds frequenting an area because they have been fed by people, according to the state agency.