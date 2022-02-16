A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to two to five years in N.H. State Prison for his role in “grandparent” scams in 2020, one of which targeted an elderly Keene resident, N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release.
Starlyn J. Lara Pimental, 27, of Roxbury, Mass., pleaded guilty last August in Cheshire County Superior Court to felony counts of theft by deception and attempted theft by deception.
Keene police arrested Pimental during a sting operation on Nov. 4, 2020, as he attempted to pick up $32,000 in cash from an 85-year-old Keene man, according to court documents. Pimental also admitted in the plea to obtaining $18,000 in cash from an elderly woman in Nashua, court documents indicate.
Prosecutors allege that Pimental conspired with Elvis Guzman, 43, of Paterson, N.J., and at least one other person to defraud the Keene man.
Guzman faces felony charges of theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception in Cheshire County Superior Court. Guzman also faces charges in Rockingham County on several additional counts alleging he conspired with others to obtain cash from 11 elderly people throughout the state. His cases are ongoing.
Prosecutors claim that an “unknown coconspirator” contacted the Keene resident on Nov. 2, 2020, pretending to be the man’s grandson. The imposter “grandson” said he’d been arrested after a motor vehicle crash and asked for $18,000 for bail, court documents state. The charges against Guzman allege he traveled to Keene that day, met the Keene man in a parking lot at the West Street Shopping Center and received $18,000 from him.
One of the conspirators, pretending to be the “grandson’s” lawyer, contacted the Keene resident the next day, requested another $32,000 — this time claiming the money was for compensation of a child killed in the “crash” — and sent Pimental to Keene to pick it up, sentencing documents state.
When the Keene man tried to withdraw the funds from his bank, an employee questioned why he needed such a large sum of money and informed him he was likely being scammed, according to court documents.
The bank manager contacted the man’s grandchild and learned he had not been in an accident or arrested, documents state. The man then alerted Keene police, who arranged the sting operation that night where Pimental was arrested, according to the documents.
Pimental was sentenced to two to five years in prison on the theft by deception conviction and has also been ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution, in addition to $8,000 that he has already paid to the Nashua victim, Formella said in the release.
The court sentenced Pimental to two to five years in prison on the attempted theft by deception conviction, all of which was suspended on the condition that he maintain good behavior, the release states.
Grandparent scams are common and can involve callers claiming to be grandchildren who have been robbed, arrested, in an accident, hospitalized or stuck in a foreign country, according to the AARP. Often, the “grandchild” will hand the phone over to someone seemingly authoritative, such as a supposed doctor or lawyer, and ask their grandparent not to tell their parents.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, contact your local police department and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470, Formella said in the release.
Ryan Spencer can be reached at 603-352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS.