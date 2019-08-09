It’s been an offensive-powered season for the Keene Swamp Bats this summer.
It’s been a season full of broken records, back-and-forth slugfests and scoreboards with double digits for both sides.
But ironically, the final game of the Bats’ 2019 season was a defensive duel, dominated by some unusual suspects.
However unexpected the result was, it was exactly the result Keene was hoping for. The Bats defeated the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Alumni Field, 4-2, in Game 2 of the NECBL Championship to clinch a 2-0 series win and bring the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup back to the Elm City for the first time since 2013.
The driving force of Keene’s victory came on the mound from pitchers Marc Davis and Jonathan Edwards.
Edwards came on with two on and two out in the fifth and delivered the best relief performance of the Bats’ season to earn the win: 4.1 scoreless, hitless innings with four walks and 10 strikeouts.
But Davis put up a solid start, as well. Despite starting just two of his 12 regular season appearances, and despite waiting out a two-and-a-half hour rain delay after his first inning, Davis threw 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits and nine walks with six strikeouts.
Both teams put “0”s on the scoreboard in every inning except the third.
Martha’s Vineyard took the lead in the top half of the inning, putting together a rally that featured only one hit but four walks, including two with the bases loaded.
But after Davis got out of the jam, the Keene offense went to work.
Kyle Ball got the Bats on the board with a two-out home run to center field. Ball finished the postseason hitting a stellar 9-for-20 (.450) with a team-leading two homers, five runs scored and five RBI.
After a double to right by Logan Mathieu and a walk by Ryan Hogan, David Matthews stepped up and hit a no-doubter to center, giving Keene a lead it would never relinquish.